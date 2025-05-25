United Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,759 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.16.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

