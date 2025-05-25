United Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,168.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of BATS EYLD opened at $34.09 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $526.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.68.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

