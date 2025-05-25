Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Kirby comprises 2.2% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kirby worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Kirby by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $132.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

