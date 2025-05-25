6,890 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Acquired by Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FNDF opened at $38.67 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

