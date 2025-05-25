20,307 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,251 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $282,625.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,246.40. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 4,126 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $941,181.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,582.29. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,522 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,124. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.6%

WM stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.24 and a 200-day moving average of $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $239.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

