Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $20.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

