Pullen Investment Management LLC Buys 4,334 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SIGI opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $103.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

