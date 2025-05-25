Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on D. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

