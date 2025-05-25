Pullen Investment Management LLC Buys 6,007 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AZZ worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,295.37. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $99.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

