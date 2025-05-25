Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,776 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

IWL opened at $142.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.06. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $151.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

