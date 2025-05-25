Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 122 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2%

SPGI stock opened at $510.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.49 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.91 and a 200-day moving average of $503.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.