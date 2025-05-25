enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading 17.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.61. Approximately 282,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 349,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.61. The firm has a market cap of C$356.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.20.

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$71,280.00. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

