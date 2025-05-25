GTS Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDMO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDMO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.