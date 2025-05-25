Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
Shares of HUN stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.82. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -109.89%.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
