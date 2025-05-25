GTS Securities LLC Purchases 7,810 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 241,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 984,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,741 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 237,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

