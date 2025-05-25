iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 142.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,519,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,710,000 after buying an additional 369,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,549,000 after buying an additional 265,134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 81,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 252,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,429,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.