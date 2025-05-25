Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $414.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.07 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 825,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 153,173 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

