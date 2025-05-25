Brokerages Set Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) PT at $9.83

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMLX shares. Leerink Partners raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher purchased 10,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 10,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,728.36. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,980 shares of company stock worth $168,627. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 40,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 83,048 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 382,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

