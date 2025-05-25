Wall Street Zen Upgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEVA. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

