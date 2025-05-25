Head-To-Head Survey: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) versus Belive (NASDAQ:BLIV)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) and Belive (NASDAQ:BLIV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and Belive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $48.30 million 0.69 -$2.94 million ($0.33) -9.64 Belive $1.85 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Belive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creative Realities.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Creative Realities and Belive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00 Belive 0 0 0 0 0.00

Creative Realities presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.57%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Belive.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Belive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 1.38% 2.62% 1.09% Belive N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Belive on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Belive

Our Group’s history began in 2014 when we launched a social streaming mobile application with a focus on empowering users to share their lives while interacting with their audience in real time. Recognizing a significant potential in e-commerce, we redirected our focus in 2018 towards business-to-business and providing live commerce and shoppable short videos solutions (“BeLive Solutions”) to international retail companies and e-commerce marketplaces. Our BeLive Solutions enable our customers to leverage the power of interactive and immersive live and video commerce to their online business and enable our customers to curate unique videos that may also be aired real-time as they are simultaneously being recorded, for anytime instant replay. We categorize our BeLive Solutions into (i) an enterprise-grade BeLive White Label Solution which is customized to meet a customer’s unique requirements and which can be integrated into their existing internal system and (ii) a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution (“BeLive SaaS Solution”) for customers who are looking for a quick and cost-effective live commerce and shoppable short video solution without the necessity of building their own infrastructure and technology stack. BeLive Holdings is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, it conducts its operations of providing live commerce and shoppable short videos through its indirect wholly owned subsidiaries, BeLive Singapore and BeLive Vietnam. Our mission is to be an industry leader in designing, developing, and providing technology solutions for live commerce and shoppable short videos. Our principal executive office is in Singapore.

