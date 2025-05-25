Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

IOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Samsara from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

NYSE:IOT opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. Samsara has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 118,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $5,828,649.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,900. The trade was a 48.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,114,097.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,883,394.34. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,560,678 shares of company stock worth $63,152,124. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Samsara by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

