e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Set at $95.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

NYSE:ELF opened at $84.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $219.77.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. This trade represents a 35.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

