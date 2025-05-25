Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Stock Down 6.4%

Energy Vault stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $140.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.72. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi sold 40,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $37,860.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,053,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,850,747.78. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 57,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $40,493.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,213,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,668.78. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,938 shares of company stock valued at $139,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.