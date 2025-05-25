Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a $95.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NYSE EW opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,692 shares of company stock worth $4,822,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after buying an additional 6,537,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after buying an additional 1,678,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,520,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,664,000 after buying an additional 696,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

