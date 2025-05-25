Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $270,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 2.5%

PLUG opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $841.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,908,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,806.08. This represents a 22.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $1.70 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.