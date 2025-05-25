Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,771 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $20,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCCS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,807,000 after buying an additional 4,060,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,387,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,772,000 after buying an additional 847,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,939,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,001,000 after buying an additional 455,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,033,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,613,000 after buying an additional 299,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,822,000 after buying an additional 2,752,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCCS stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.71 and a beta of 0.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. This trade represents a 94.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $53,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401 in the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

