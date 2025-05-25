Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,129 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.56% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 483,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

