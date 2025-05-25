Toronto Dominion Bank Has $432,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 149.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SAP by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

NYSE:SAP opened at $294.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.38. The company has a market cap of $362.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $303.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

