Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.26 Million Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,566 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ON were worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in ON by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ON by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Williams Trading lifted their target price on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $58.44 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

