Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Precision Drilling worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $1,779,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 110,546 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDS. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $571.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.07. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $79.07.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $345.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.06 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.