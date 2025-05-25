50,000 Shares in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 5,567.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 80,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 443,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the fourth quarter worth $5,506,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 alerts:

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Down 61.2%

Shares of BUJA stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.