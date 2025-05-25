PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,607 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $24,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

