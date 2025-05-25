iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

