Insider Buying: Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) CEO Buys $217,800.00 in Stock

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,634,364.06. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 6.3%

NASDAQ SEI opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,967,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,060,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,335,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

