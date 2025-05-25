Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $532.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.69.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

