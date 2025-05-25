CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Mark Steven James Sells 5,015 Shares

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Steven James sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $242,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,302.65. This represents a 15.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 663.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

