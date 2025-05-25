Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

