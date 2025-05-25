Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells $334,117.08 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $334,117.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,438.84. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Jacob Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 2nd, William Jacob Savage sold 2,100 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $105,357.00.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $47.37 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,288,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,434 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 948,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRON. Scotiabank increased their price target on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

