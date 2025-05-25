Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,956,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $47.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

