Joseph M. Erlinger Sells 939 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $314.65 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.68 and its 200-day moving average is $301.50.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,725,190,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,074,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.