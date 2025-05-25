Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$201,004.20.

Christopher Emerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.35, for a total transaction of C$145,394.00.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$33.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$24.96 and a 1-year high of C$39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -177.73, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -289.52%.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$45.25 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

