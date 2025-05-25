Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Magnite by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Magnite by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 8,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $141,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,989. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $152,455.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,507.62. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,469 shares of company stock valued at $919,285. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

