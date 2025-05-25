Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.24 Million Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,789 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,643 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $20,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 795.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 301,673 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $39.95 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

