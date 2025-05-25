Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 539,083 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 367.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Range Resources worth $24,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,197. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,781.02. This represents a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,880 shares of company stock worth $2,815,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RRC opened at $39.50 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

