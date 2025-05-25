Royal Bank of Canada Sells 23,726 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.42% of Radian Group worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Radian Group by 735.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

