Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of Exponent worth $23,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Exponent by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,849.28. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,430 shares of company stock worth $516,041 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.