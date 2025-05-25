Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $90,000 in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,294,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

PHAT opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.15. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

