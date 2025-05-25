Royal Bank of Canada Buys 76,757 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Solventum worth $21,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,740,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,378,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Solventum by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,904,000 after purchasing an additional 821,272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Solventum by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 347,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Solventum by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,020,000 after purchasing an additional 323,920 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Stock Down 2.5%

SOLV stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion and a PE ratio of 32.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

