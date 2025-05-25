Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $21,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

