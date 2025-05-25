Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arko by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arko by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arko by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $516.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Arko had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Arko from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arko from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

